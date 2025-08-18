403
Trump claims Biden driving Russia, China closer together
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has accused former President Joe Biden of unintentionally pushing Russia and China into a closer alliance. Speaking after his Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict, Trump criticized Biden’s foreign policy approach.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Biden’s actions were “unthinkable,” arguing that they brought together two nations that are “basically natural enemies.” He added that Russia’s vast territory is critical for China’s large population, but “because of pure stupidity, they were driven together.”
Biden’s policies included sanctions against Russia over Ukraine and restrictions on high-tech exports, such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence, to China. Both Moscow and Beijing condemned the measures as unilateral and illegal, portraying them as evidence of Washington’s disregard for international law. In response, Russia and China have strengthened energy and trade cooperation, shifted to using local currencies for transactions, and reduced reliance on the US dollar.
Since taking office, Trump has maintained pressure on China through tariffs while seeking closer ties with Russia, avoiding new sanctions on Moscow. He described his Alaska talks with Putin as “very productive” and said they achieved “great progress.”
