Residents Of Indore Take Up Brooms As Sanitation Workers Go On Holiday
Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLAs, and other public representatives, including municipal corporators, carried out a cleanliness drive across Indore city.
The campaign was organised under the 'Swachhagrahi Jan Bhagidari' by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) in a bid to mobilise people from all sections of society to contribute to maintaining the city's cleanliness.
The initiative was also to show respect to the Valmiki community, who clean the city every day.
As Indore has retained its tag for the 'cleanest city' of India for the last eight years, people of the city always come forward to participate in such activities. Religious or social organisations, as well as private individuals, also join in campaigns.
Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who, along with Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, led the campaign, said that public participation has always been in the DNA of Indore's citizens.
"This is the greatest example of public participation. The participation of people is in the DNA of Indore's citizens. Whenever Indore takes up any campaign, it succeeds. Twenty years ago, we dreamt of a Clean Indore and Green Indore. Today, Clean Indore has become a reality, and now we are working towards Green Indore,” said Vijayvargiya while leading the drive.
Notably, the 'Gonga Navami' festival was celebrated on Sunday, and the Valmiki community took a holiday on Monday. There are more than 8000 members of the Valmiki community who clean Indore every day.
Indore Mayor Bhargav said that because of the efforts of citizens, leaders, and organisations, the absence of over 8,000 sanitation workers did not affect the city's cleanliness.
He said,“Sanitation workers remain on duty throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions. On the day they take a holiday, it is everyone's responsibility to step forward and keep the city clean.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment