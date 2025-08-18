Residents Of Indore Take Up Brooms As Sanitation Workers Go On Holiday

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Aug 18 (IANS) With sanitation workers from the Valmiki community taking leave on Monday to celebrate the Goga Navami festival, residents of Indore, along with public representatives and social organisations, stepped in to keep the city clean.

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLAs, and other public representatives, including municipal corporators, carried out a cleanliness drive across Indore city.

The campaign was organised under the 'Swachhagrahi Jan Bhagidari' by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) in a bid to mobilise people from all sections of society to contribute to maintaining the city's cleanliness.

The initiative was also to show respect to the Valmiki community, who clean the city every day.

As Indore has retained its tag for the 'cleanest city' of India for the last eight years, people of the city always come forward to participate in such activities. Religious or social organisations, as well as private individuals, also join in campaigns.

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who, along with Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, led the campaign, said that public participation has always been in the DNA of Indore's citizens.

"This is the greatest example of public participation. The participation of people is in the DNA of Indore's citizens. Whenever Indore takes up any campaign, it succeeds. Twenty years ago, we dreamt of a Clean Indore and Green Indore. Today, Clean Indore has become a reality, and now we are working towards Green Indore,” said Vijayvargiya while leading the drive.

Notably, the 'Gonga Navami' festival was celebrated on Sunday, and the Valmiki community took a holiday on Monday. There are more than 8000 members of the Valmiki community who clean Indore every day.

Indore Mayor Bhargav said that because of the efforts of citizens, leaders, and organisations, the absence of over 8,000 sanitation workers did not affect the city's cleanliness.

He said,“Sanitation workers remain on duty throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions. On the day they take a holiday, it is everyone's responsibility to step forward and keep the city clean.”