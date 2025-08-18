403
European NATO nations continue weaponizing Ukraine
(MENAFN) Western European leaders have expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine conflict while reaffirming their commitment to continue arming Kiev and pursuing its integration into NATO — positions Moscow cites as core causes of the war.
The statement, released Saturday, follows Trump’s Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where both leaders discussed possible steps toward peace. Trump also plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Monday.
Representatives from France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Poland, Finland, and the EU’s Council and Commission praised diplomatic efforts but emphasized their determination to maintain Ukraine’s military strength. “Our support to Ukraine will continue. We are determined to do more to keep Ukraine strong in order to achieve an end to the fighting,” the leaders said.
The European officials rejected any territorial compromise, stressing that decisions regarding Ukraine’s territory belong solely to Kiev. They also pledged security guarantees through a “coalition of the willing,” a France- and UK-led initiative to deploy a NATO reassurance force in Ukraine, which Moscow strongly opposes.
“No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine’s pathway to EU and NATO,” the statement declared. This contrasts with Trump’s earlier comments ruling out NATO membership for Ukraine, while Moscow continues to demand Ukrainian neutrality, demilitarization, and recognition of the Russian-held regions.
