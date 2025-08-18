Automotive Rack And Pinion Steering System Market Forecast Report And Leading Company Analysis 2025-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key growth drivers in the automotive rack and pinion steering system market include electric power steering adoption and improved design benefits. The market is segmented by application, type, vehicle type, and region, with leading vendors like BorgWarner and JTEKT. The report offers insights on trends, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis, aiding strategic market positioning.

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Rack and Pinion Steering System Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive rack and pinion steering system market is projected to grow by USD 4.51 billion between 2024 and 2029, demonstrating a CAGR of 4.7% during this period.

This growth is spurred by factors such as the increasing adoption of electric power steering systems, enhanced control capabilities, and the design advantages of rack and pinion steering technology.

The comprehensive market analysis provides detailed insights regarding market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering leading vendors.

Emerging trends such as the adoption of steer-by-wire systems and the dual-pinion steering system are pivotal in the anticipated market growth. The development of rack and pinion systems enhanced with IHSA control modules for heavy commercial vehicles also indicates a promising trajectory for market expansion.

It includes current market scenarios, emerging trends, and key growth drivers, presenting a robust study driven by a blend of primary and secondary information gathered from industry participants and strategic sources.

Market Segmentation

By Application



Front-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive

By Type



Electronic

Electro-hydraulic

Hydraulic Manual

By Vehicle Type



Passenger car Commercial vehicle

By Geographical Landscape



APAC

North America

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

Market Report Coverage



Market sizing

Market forecast Industry analysis

The report also includes a detailed vendor analysis to enable businesses to enhance their market position. Key vendors analyzed include:



BorgWarner Inc.

China Automotive Systems Inc.

HL Mando Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

JTEKT Corp.

Kaz Technologies

Knorr Bremse AG

Magna International Inc.

Mando

Nexteer Automotive Corp.

NSK Ltd.

Rane Holdings Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

thyssenkrupp AG ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The analysis provides insights on upcoming trends and challenges set to influence growth, assisting companies in strategizing to seize new opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Analysis



2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape



3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics 3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing



4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size

6 Qualitative Analysis

7 Five Forces Analysis



7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry 7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Application



8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Application

8.3 Front-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 All-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Rear-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.6 Market opportunity by Application

9 Market Segmentation by Type



9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Type

9.3 Electronic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Electro-hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Manual - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.7 Market opportunity by Type

10 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

10.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

11 Customer Landscape

12 Geographic Landscape



12.1 Geographic segmentation

12.2 Geographic comparison

12.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.9 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.11 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.14 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.15 Australia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.16 Spain - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.17 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



13.1 Market drivers

13.2 Market challenges

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges 13.4 Market opportunities/resilience

14 Competitive Landscape



14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

14.3 Landscape disruption 14.4 Industry risks

15 Competitive Analysis



15.1 Companies profiled

15.2 Company ranking index

15.3 Market positioning of companies



BorgWarner Inc.



China Automotive Systems Inc.



HL Mando Co. Ltd.



Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.



JTEKT Corp.



Kaz Technologies



Knorr Bremse AG



Magna International Inc.



Mando



Nexteer Automotive Corp.



NSK Ltd.



Rane Holdings Ltd.



Robert Bosch GmbH



thyssenkrupp AG ZF Friedrichshafen AG

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900