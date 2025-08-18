Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation To The Conference Call On The 2025 Half-Year Report For Investors, Analysts And Media


2025-08-18 04:04:02
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the Conference Call on the 2025 Half-Year Report for investors, analysts and media
18.08.2025 / 07:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the Conference Call on the 2025 Half-Year Report for investors, analysts and media

Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will publish its 2025 Half-Year Report on Tuesday, 19 August 2025.

We invite investors, analysts and other interested parties to join our Conference Call on Wednesday, 20 August 2025.

The Executive Board will present on the company's performance in the current financial year 2025 and provide an outlook for the remainder of the current year.

Again, we will offer separate Conference Calls in German and English.

Wednesday, 20 August 2025
German: 10:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. (CEST)
English: 11:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. (CEST)


Please register for the respective call using the following links:
Link for the German call
Link for the English call


The Half Year Report and the presentation will be available on our website.

If you experience any issues with the registration, please feel free to contact us at ....


We look forward to your participation.

Best regards

Jan-Philipp Weitz
CEO

Henning Doering
CFO

18.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76
WKN: A0XYG7
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2184852

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN18082025004691010666ID1109940505

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

