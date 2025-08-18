Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation To The Conference Call On The 2025 Half-Year Report For Investors, Analysts And Media
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will publish its 2025 Half-Year Report on Tuesday, 19 August 2025.
We invite investors, analysts and other interested parties to join our Conference Call on Wednesday, 20 August 2025.
The Executive Board will present on the company's performance in the current financial year 2025 and provide an outlook for the remainder of the current year.
Again, we will offer separate Conference Calls in German and English.
Wednesday, 20 August 2025
German: 10:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. (CEST)
English: 11:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. (CEST)
Please register for the respective call using the following links:
Link for the German call
Link for the English call
The Half Year Report and the presentation will be available on our website.
If you experience any issues with the registration, please feel free to contact us at ....
We look forward to your participation.
Best regards
Jan-Philipp Weitz
CEO
Henning Doering
CFO
