EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the Conference Call on the 2025 Half-Year Report for investors, analysts and media

18.08.2025 / 07:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the Conference Call on the 2025 Half-Year Report for investors, analysts and media



Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will publish its 2025 Half-Year Report on Tuesday, 19 August 2025.



We invite investors, analysts and other interested parties to join our Conference Call on Wednesday, 20 August 2025.



The Executive Board will present on the company's performance in the current financial year 2025 and provide an outlook for the remainder of the current year.



Again, we will offer separate Conference Calls in German and English.



Wednesday, 20 August 2025

German: 10:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. (CEST)

English: 11:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. (CEST)





Please register for the respective call using the following links:

Link for the German call

Link for the English call





The Half Year Report and the presentation will be available on our website.



If you experience any issues with the registration, please feel free to contact us at ....





We look forward to your participation.



Best regards



Jan-Philipp Weitz

CEO



Henning Doering

CFO



18.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG Q7, 24 68161 Mannheim Germany Phone: 0621 490 817 0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0XYG76 WKN: A0XYG7 Indices: Scale Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2184852

End of News EQS News Service