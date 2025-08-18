Bitget's July Report Shows $461M Net Inflows And 100K New Copy Trading Users
VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, ended July with another month of strong growth and global brand expansion. The platform maintained its CoinGecko Spot ranking as the 3rd largest crypto exchange, aligned with its consistently growing market presence. In July, Bitget showed steady growth across multiple performance metrics. Bitget Copy trading followers increased from over 1 million to 1.1 million, while recording $461.3 million in net inflows.
Bitget Wallet also released a zero-fee crypto card in partnership with Mastercard and Immersve, providing seamless payment options for users in the UK and EU. This conversion of crypto to fiat on-chain in real-time is now available at over 150 million merchants worldwide. Futures trading activity surged, with Bitget ranking among the top three exchanges by Ethereum futures open interest, supported by steady institutional participation. AI-powered trading assistant GetAgent made its debut, attracting over 20,000 early adopters, while Bitget Onchain expanded tokenized stock offerings through a partnership with xStocks.
Culturally, Bitget continued blurring the lines between Web3 and mainstream entertainment. The exchange was named the exclusive Web3 partner of UNTOLD Festival in Romania and Dubai, reaching over 400,000 fans through immersive on-site activations. On the trading side, the King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) 2025 Team Battle kicked off with a 6 million USDT prize pool, drawing over 1,300 registered teams.
Bitget CEO Gracy Chen said , "The numbers tell one story, but the trust behind them tells another. Users aren't just trading with us, they're choosing to store their assets, join our competitions, and engage with Bitget across cultures and continents. That's the kind of growth that lasts, and it's why we're investing equally in product innovation, community building, and transparency."
With August already underway, Bitget is set to carry this momentum into a packed events calendar, including its debut at UNTOLD X and the peak of KCGI 2025, while continuing to expand globally through strategic partnerships, payment integrations, and user-focused innovations.
For the full July Transparency Report, visit here .
About Bitget
Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.
Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGPTM , one of the world's most thrilling championships.
For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet
Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .
