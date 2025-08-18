Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vietnam E-Invoicing Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Report 2025-2033

2025-08-18 03:30:14
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The Vietnam e-invoicing market reached USD 63.60 million in 2024 and is forecast to expand to USD 256.51 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 16.76% (2025–2033) . The market is being propelled by strong government mandates for mandatory e-invoice adoption, broad digital transformation across industries, and increasing demand from businesses for tax transparency, operational efficiency and real-time reporting. Cloud deployments, integration with ERP and POS systems, and rising e-commerce and cashless transactions are accelerating adoption among retailers, SMEs and large enterprises.

Request Sample For PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-e-invoicing-market/requestsample

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 63.60 million .
    . Forecast (2033): USD 256.51 million .
    . CAGR (2025–2033): 16.76% .
    . Primary drivers: Government mandates for nationwide adoption, digitalization of tax reporting, and demand for automation in finance functions.
    . Tech enablers: Cloud platforms, API-based ERP integrations, AI for anomaly detection, and secure archival systems.
    . Adoption snapshot: Rapid uptake in retail and services via cash-register e-invoices and growing integration across BFSI, e-commerce and utilities.

Market Trends

  • Regulatory push & enforcement: Vietnam's tax authorities are expanding mandatory e-invoicing rules to more business categories and tightening reporting and archival standards. This regulatory push is the single largest short-term driver, forcing firms to modernize invoicing workflows to avoid penalties and enable real-time VAT monitoring.
  • Retail & POS integration (cash-register e-invoices): Retailers, restaurants and small service providers increasingly link their POS systems to e-invoice platforms so invoices are issued automatically at the checkout - cutting errors and shortening reconciliation cycles.
  • Cloud first & SaaS adoption: Cloud-based e-invoicing solutions dominate new deployments because they scale easily for seasonal businesses, reduce upfront costs, and simplify updates to meet shifting tax rules. On-premises solutions remain in use for large incumbents with strict data residency policies.
  • E-commerce and cashless payment growth: As online transactions grow, businesses need invoice solutions that integrate with payment gateways, marketplaces and logistics partners - driving platform consolidation and bundled offerings from ERP and accounting vendors.
  • Operational and audit benefits: Beyond compliance, firms adopt e-invoicing to reduce manual processing, speed up accounts-receivable, improve cash flow visibility and support audit trails for better governance.

Market Segmentation

Channel Insights:

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • Others

Deployment Type Insights:

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

Application Insights:

  • Energy and Utilities
  • FMCG
  • E-Commerce
  • BFSI
  • Government
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam

Latest News & Developments

  • Stronger enforcement and wider mandates: Tax authorities continue to expand mandatory e-invoice rules to include more business types and cross-border transaction oversight - raising urgency for compliance projects.
    . POS/cash-register adoption rising: Retailers and small merchants are mainstreaming cash-register e-invoices to automate daily reporting and reduce fiscal friction.
    . Tech integration momentum: Vendors emphasize ERP, accounting software and payment-gateway integrations; cloud SaaS providers are the fastest growing cohort.
    . Mass adoption indicators: The market narrative notes broad uptake across millions of business entities as the government and private sector push implementation.

Ask Analyst Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=38012&flag=C

MENAFN18082025004122016232ID1109940387

