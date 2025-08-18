403
Zelensky refuses Trump’s advice for peace agreement
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s call for an immediate peace deal with Moscow, insisting that a ceasefire must come first before discussing any broader settlement.
Speaking at a joint press conference on Sunday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will accompany him to Washington for talks with Trump on Monday, Zelensky said Ukraine needs time to review Russia’s numerous demands. “If there are really as many as we have heard, then it will take time to go through them all,” he noted.
The Ukrainian leader stressed it was “impossible” to negotiate “under pressure of weapons” and reiterated that Kyiv would not agree to territorial concessions, citing constitutional prohibitions on trading land.
Moscow, however, has rejected Ukraine’s calls for a ceasefire, arguing that any pause would allow Kyiv to regroup militarily. Earlier this month, Trump criticized Zelensky for invoking constitutional limits to resist land swaps, saying he was “bothered” by the Ukrainian president’s stance.
Von der Leyen reaffirmed EU support, saying Ukraine “must become a steel porcupine, indigestible to potential invaders,” and pledged to continue boosting Kyiv’s defense industry, particularly drone production. She stressed that decisions on territory “belong only to Ukraine” and revealed that the EU is preparing its 19th sanctions package against Russia.
