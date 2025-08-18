Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia’s FSB prevents terrorist vehicle attack by Ukraine

2025-08-18 03:17:48
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that a planned Ukrainian terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was successfully intercepted. Authorities said a vehicle loaded with explosives, prepared by Ukrainian intelligence, was detected and neutralized before reaching its target.

The FSB reported that a Chevrolet Volt carrying a powerful improvised explosive device had entered Russia from Ukraine through third countries. According to the agency, the plan involved transporting the car to Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region via a car carrier, after which another individual would drive it across the Crimean Bridge to Crimea, unknowingly acting as a suicide bomber.

“Despite all the trickery by the Ukrainian terrorists, the FSB officers managed to promptly uncover their plans, identify and defuse the explosive device… and also detain all those involved in its delivery to the territory of our country,” the agency said.

The FSB noted that this was the second attempt by Kiev to strike the 19-kilometer Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, with an explosive-laden vehicle in 2025. In April, Belarusian authorities intercepted a minivan carrying over 500 kilograms of synthetic explosives intended for the same strategic transport link connecting Krasnodar Region and Crimea.

