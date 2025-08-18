Universal Rubber Belts Manufacturing Opens Dubai-Based Production Hub To Boost Regional Supply Chain Resilience

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Universal Rubber Belts Manufacturing has officially launched its high-specification manufacturing facility in Dubai, establishing a local source of precision-engineered rubber belts for the automotive and industrial sectors throughout the GCC.

This new“Made in Dubai” facility enhances regional supply chain resilience by reducing reliance on imported power transmission components and offering shortened lead times, consistent quality, and application-specific engineering.

“Universal Rubber Belt Manufacturing is addressing a long-standing gap in the regional market: the need for reliable, locally manufactured rubber belts that meet global technical standards,” said Mr. Mahyar Razaghi, CEO at Universal Rubber Belt Manufacturing.“Our production is tailored to serve both automotive aftermarket distributors and industrial OEMs with durable, high-performance solutions.”



Automotive V-belts, multi-rib belts, and timing belts for passenger and commercial vehicles

Industrial power transmission belts for pumps, compressors, and HVAC systems

High-temperature, oil-resistant, and anti-static belt options Custom engineering and private-label manufacturing for regional partners

Manufactured using advanced compounding, precision molding, and rigorous QC protocols, Universal Rubber Belt Manufacturing belts conform to global standards such as ISO, SAE, and DIN. The facility is equipped to handle both high-volume series production and specialized, low-batch configurations to meet client-specific technical requirements.

With centralized operations in Dubai and seamless logistics connectivity, Universal Rubber Belt Manufacturing offers rapid delivery to clients across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, with full support for recurring supply agreements and export compliance.