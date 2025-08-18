403
Universal Rubber Belts Manufacturing Opens Dubai-Based Production Hub To Boost Regional Supply Chain Resilience
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Universal Rubber Belts Manufacturing has officially launched its high-specification manufacturing facility in Dubai, establishing a local source of precision-engineered rubber belts for the automotive and industrial sectors throughout the GCC.
This new“Made in Dubai” facility enhances regional supply chain resilience by reducing reliance on imported power transmission components and offering shortened lead times, consistent quality, and application-specific engineering. “Universal Rubber Belt Manufacturing is addressing a long-standing gap in the regional market: the need for reliable, locally manufactured rubber belts that meet global technical standards,” said Mr. Mahyar Razaghi, CEO at Universal Rubber Belt Manufacturing.“Our production is tailored to serve both automotive aftermarket distributors and industrial OEMs with durable, high-performance solutions.” Universal Rubber Belt Manufacturing's product portfolio includes:
Automotive V-belts, multi-rib belts, and timing belts for passenger and commercial vehicles
Industrial power transmission belts for pumps, compressors, and HVAC systems
High-temperature, oil-resistant, and anti-static belt options
Custom engineering and private-label manufacturing for regional partners
