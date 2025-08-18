Fliphtml5 Unveils Its AI Brochure Generator To Streamline Digital Content Creation

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 17, 2025 8:57 pm - FlipHTML5 offers an AI Brochure Creator to facilitate the rapid development of dynamic digital brochures. Users input book type, size, up to three custom colors, page count, and language, allowing AI to produce polished, multilingual ebooks swiftly.

FlipHTML5, a leading platform in digital publishing, has emerged as a powerful AI brochure generator (, transforming how professionals create compelling marketing materials. This innovative tool harnesses artificial intelligence to produce high-quality bifold or trifold digital brochures, specifically catering to niche sectors like interior design and real estate. By automating the design process, it enables users such as interior decorators showcasing furniture layouts or real estate agents highlighting property features to generate polished, interactive ebooks without needing advanced graphic skills. The beta version, accessible after a quick sign-up, emphasizes ease and efficiency, making it ideal for time-strapped professionals seeking to elevate their promotional efforts.

Creating an AI brochure with FlipHTML5 is straightforward and user-friendly. Users begin by selecting the book type-either bifold for concise property overviews or trifold for detailed interior design concepts. They can insert demo content to jumpstart ideas, then specify the book page size by entering custom width and height dimensions to fit specific formats, like landscape for real estate visuals. Next, they choose main colors, with AI providing default suggestions or allowing up to three personalized hues to match branding, such as earthy tones for interior projects or vibrant accents for listings. Finally, users set the total pages-typically 4-10 for brochures-and select the book language, supporting multilingual needs for global real estate markets. Upon providing these details, AI processes them to yield a complete digital brochure promptly.

After AI generates the brochure, users gain flexibility to refine it further within the FlipHTML5 ecosystem. They can tweak layout elements, such as adjusting page sizes for better mobile viewing in real estate apps or recoloring sections to align with seasonal interior trends. Content customization extends to editing text for localized property descriptions or adding images via demo insertions. Additionally, users may modify the total page count post-generation to expand sections, like adding client testimonials in design brochures, ensuring the final product resonates with target audiences like home buyers or decor enthusiasts.

"At FlipHTML5, we're committed to democratizing design through AI innovation," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Our AI brochure maker empowers interior designers and real estate professionals to create stunning, customized brochures effortlessly, saving time and unlocking creativity in ways traditional tools can't match."

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a premier digital publishing platform that transforms static PDF files into dynamic flipbooks, brochures, magazines, and catalogs. Committed to innovation and usability, FlipHTML5 empowers businesses worldwide to create engaging digital content.