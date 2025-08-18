403
Dubai Sports World Hosts Inaugural ‘Al Fardan Exchange Kabayan Basketball League’ Organised in Partnership with Dubai Sports Council
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai Sports World (DSW), the region's largest indoor sports and fitness destination, is hosting the inaugural ‘Al Fardan Exchange Kabayan Basketball League 2025’ organised by Al Fardan Exchange in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council. The league aims to inspire wider participation in sport and encourage healthy living among Dubai’s residents.
The launch took place during the 15th edition of Dubai Sports World and was attended by HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, Florent Malouda, former French International Footballer, and Nasser Mohammed Nasser, Chief Marketing Officer at Al Fardan Exchange.
As part of the ceremony, representatives from Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Sports World, and Al Fardan Exchange unveiled the league’s official jersey and signed a commemorative basketball, marking the start of an initiative that brings communities together with sport and encourages teamwork and active living.
The Filipino community is one of the largest expat populations in the UAE, with basketball being a long-standing passion for them. Al Fardan Exchange Kabayan Basketball League builds on this connection by providing a platform that celebrates their love for the game.
Commenting on this partnership, Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO at Al Fardan Exchange, said: “We are proud to partner with Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Sports World to launch the Kabayan Basketball League, a tournament that celebrates sport, talent, and the vibrant spirit of the Filipino Community in the UAE. This league meaningfully supports the Filipino diaspora, who have been a valuable part of our journey at Al Fardan Exchange, and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to fostering inclusion, cultural pride, and well-being through sport.”
HE Saeed Al Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, stated: “At Dubai Sports Council, we believe in creating platforms where communities can connect and flourish through sport. The Kabayan Basketball League embodies that mission and reflects our dedication to inclusivity and cultural harmony in the UAE.”
Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “Dubai Sports World aims at uniting people through the power of sport, and the ‘Al Fardan Exchange Kabayan Basketball League’ is a perfect reflection of that vision. Basketball holds a special place in the hearts of the Filipino community, and hosting this league within our venue celebrates their passion and reinforces our commitment to inclusivity, cultural diversity, and active lifestyles. Together with our partners, we are proud to create a vibrant platform where talent can shine, and communities can come together in the true spirit of sport.”
For more information and updates, follow Dubai Sports World on social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Court reservations will open soon on and the Dubai Sports World app.
