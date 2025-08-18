Qatar Expands Solar Power Capacity To Meet QNV 2030 Goals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is making major strides in renewable energy, with three large-scale solar power plants now operational and more ambitious projects on the horizon, according to Eng Mohammed Abdullah Bu Kashisha, Monitoring Engineer at Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa), in an interview with Qatar TV.

Bu Kashisha explained that the establishment of solar plants is a key part of the Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030 and the Qatar Renewable Energy Strategy launched by Kahramaa last year.

This strategy, developed in collaboration with over 200 state entities over two years, aims to boost renewable power generation, reduce carbon emissions, and support the country's environmental and economic development goals under the Third National Development Strategy 2024–2030.



The first and flagship project, Al-Kharsaah Solar Power Plant, located west of Doha, covers 10 square kilometres and consists of nearly 1.8 million solar panels. With a production capacity of 800 megawatts, the plant currently contributes about 5% of Qatar's electricity supply.

Over its 25–26 year operational lifespan, it is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 26 million metric tonnes, equivalent to about one million tonnes annually.

Two additional plants were launched this year including the Ras Laffan Solar Plant, located in the Ras Laffan Industrial City, and the Mesaieed Solar Plant, in the southeast of the country.

Together, they add another 875 megawatts of renewable capacity and are projected to cut 30 million metric tons of carbon emissions over their operating life. Looking ahead, Qatar has already announced its largest and most ambitious solar project yet – the Al-Dhakhira Solar Power Plant, with a planned capacity of 2,000 megawatts. Once completed, it will be among the biggest solar plants in the world, significantly advancing Qatar's clean energy transition.

“These projects reflect Qatar's serious commitment to reducing dependence on oil and gas, diversifying the economy, and supporting the leadership's vision for sustainable growth,” Bu Kashisha noted.

In addition to large-scale projects, Kahramaa has launched the“BeSolar Service”, allowing residents, businesses, and farms to install distributed rooftop solar panels. Customers can generate their own power, feed excess electricity back into the national grid, and benefit from net metering through smart meters, which offset their monthly bills.

“This initiative gives every household and business the opportunity to contribute to Qatar's renewable energy goals,” Bu Kashisha explained.

“If your solar system produces more electricity than you consume, the surplus is exported to the grid, and the credit is reflected in your monthly statement.”

Qatar's renewable energy expansion highlights the country's growing role in the global clean energy movement.