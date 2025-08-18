Opposition Weighs Impeachment Move Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over 'Vote Chori': Reports
The Opposition is reportedly considering moving an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of 'vote chori'. Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said a decision will be taken soon. However, removing the CEC requires approval by a two-thirds majority in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, a strength the Opposition currently does not have. This makes the chances of impeachment highly unlikely, even though discussions are reportedly underway within the Opposition camp about taking such a step.
Election Commission vs Rahul Gandhi
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday firmly denied the allegations of 'vote theft' made by Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Kumar said the claims of bias and irregularities in the voter list were false and 'an insult' to the Constitution of India. He warned Rahul Gandhi that he must either submit a signed affidavit with proof of his allegations or apologise to the nation. The CEC made it clear that 'An affidavit will have to be given or an apology should be made to the country. Teesra koi vikalp nahi hai (There is no third option). If the affidavit is not received within seven days, it means that all these allegations are baseless'.
Kumar also addressed Rahul Gandhi's charge that the Election Commission was not keeping CCTV and webcasting footage from polling booths beyond 45 days. Gandhi had accused the poll body of“destroying evidence” and protecting electoral malpractice. The CEC, however, defended the existing rule, asking whether it would be right to keep showing footage of voters, including women and family members, without their consent.“Should the Election Commission share the CCTV videos of any voter including their mothers, daughters-in-law, daughters?” he asked. He added that only those whose names were on the voter list cast their vote, and the entire process was conducted as per law.
(With ANI inputs)
