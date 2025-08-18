403
Israeli Strike Demands Prisoner Deal, Ending War
(MENAFN) On Sunday, a massive nationwide strike swept across Israel, with thousands of participants obstructing highways in several major cities.
The goal was to increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration to negotiate a prisoner exchange with Palestinian factions and bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The strike was organized by families of Israeli hostages currently held in Gaza.
These families expressed deep concern that the Israeli government’s recent resolution to intensify its occupation of the Gaza Strip could place their loved ones in even greater peril.
Protesters made efforts to impede traffic in key areas, including roads, tunnels, and bridges in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
In response, law enforcement deployed water cannons to break up the gatherings. Some demonstrators ignited tires, which led to significant traffic chaos.
Numerous private enterprises, local governments, and civic organizations threw their support behind the protest.
A public broadcasting service reported that thousands of demonstrators effectively blocked major routes, resulting in severe traffic congestion and a halt to train operations.
Eateries and coffee shops also joined the shutdown.
According to a news agency, several well-known Israeli performers, public figures, and sports personalities expressed solidarity with the demonstrators and took part in the strike.
Leading professional groups, such as attorneys, medical professionals, and business coalitions, as well as the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, also publicly endorsed and participated in the demonstration.
Law enforcement authorities reported that 38 individuals involved in the protests were taken into custody throughout the country, as stated by a newspaper.
