Over 300 Dead In KP Floods 157 Killed In Buner, Relief Helicopter Crashes Near Peshawar

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is grappling with a province-wide emergency as torrential rains and flash floods have claimed over 300 lives, with Buner alone reporting 157 fatalities. The provincial government has declared Buner, Peshawar, Bajaur, and Battagram as calamity-hit districts, while rescue operations continue amid widespread devastation.

The crisis deepened after a government relief helicopter crashed in Cheengai Banda near Peshawar, killing all three onboard, while another helicopter remains missing. Massive rescue and relief operations are underway, while officials fear the death toll could rise further as more reports come in from remote areas.

Buner, Peshawar Among Worst-Hit Districts

Buner has suffered the heaviest losses, with 157 confirmed deaths, according to district authorities. Deputy Commissioner Buner stated that 80 bodies were brought to Pir Baba Hospital alone, while dozens of others were shifted to different facilities. At least 12 villages have been severely affected by a cloudburst, with Peer Baba identified as the hardest-hit area. Many families have been rendered homeless, and scores are still missing.

In Peshawar, 146 fatalities have been confirmed so far, along with 15 injuries. Heavy rains damaged at least 35 houses in the city and surrounding areas.

Other districts reporting significant casualties include:

Shangla: 30 dead, including 22 members of a single family killed in a roof collapse in Chagharzai.

Battagram: 17 dead, more than 10 people missing.

Mansehra: 16 dead, 26 missing after flash floods swept through Baisiyan and nearby localities.

Abbottabad: 12 dead in rain-related incidents.

Lower Dir: 5 dead, 4 injured in roof collapses.

Authorities say the situation remains critical as communication lines are down in multiple mountainous regions, and access roads have been washed away, making rescue efforts extremely challenging.

Helicopter Crash Adds to Tragedy; One Still Missing

The ongoing relief mission faced a major setback on Friday when a government helicopter carrying relief officials crashed during an emergency operation in Cheengai Banda, near Peshawar, killing all five personnel on board, th two pilots. Initial reports indicate the crash occurred during poor visibility caused by heavy rain and strong winds.

Two other helicopters earlier made emergency landings in Mohmand district, while one helicopter remains missing, according to officials. Search operations are underway to locate the missing aircraft.

Flood Alerts and High-Risk Areas

The Swat and Panjkora rivers have reached dangerously high levels, triggering flood warnings for several low-lying regions. At Khwazakhela, the Swat River's flow has surged to 60,000 cusecs, while the Panjkora River in Lower Dir recorded 46,000 cusecs.

Authorities have issued a high alert for Charsadda, identifying multiple vulnerable villages along the Swat River-including Abaazai, Dagi Makram Khan, Shahi Kolale, Bela No. 04 (most at risk)-and ordered urgent evacuation to higher ground.

Emergency Response and Forecast

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has declared a province-wide emergency and activated its Emergency Operations Center. Citizens have been urged to contact the free helpline 1700 for assistance. Rescue teams, army personnel, and volunteers are working around the clock to relocate stranded families and restore access to blocked roads.

The Meteorological Department has warned that the ongoing spell of heavy rain will persist intermittently until August 21, increasing the risk of more flash floods and landslides. People living near rivers, streams, and hilly terrains have been advised to evacuate immediately and avoid unnecessary travel.