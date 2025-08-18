CM Omar Announces Immediate Relief For Cloud-Burst Victims In Kathua

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Sunday expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives and extensive damage caused by cloudburst and landslides in several parts of District Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed four lives and left many injured.

The Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance to the affected people.

To provide immediate relief, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced ex-gratia assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund that would be in addition to the support from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The financial assistance includes: ₹2 lakh for each deceased, ₹1 lakh for those severely injured, and ₹50,000 for those with minor injuries. For housing damages, ₹1 lakh will be given for fully damaged houses, ₹50,000 for severely damaged houses, and ₹25,000 for partially damaged houses.

The Chief Minister directed the administration to carry out immediate relief, rescue, and evacuation measures on priority to ensure safety of the affected families and to extend full support to them.

He said the government stands firmly with the people in this hour of crisis and assured that all possible steps will be taken to mitigate the suffering of those hit by the calamity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding the situation in Kathua and assured all necessary support from the Centre.

The Chief Minister welcomed the Union Home Minister's assurance and said the joint efforts of the J&K government and the Centre will help provide timely relief and rehabilitation to the affected families.

It is pertinent to mention that only yesterday, the Chief Minister visited the flood-hit Chashoti village in Kishtwar yesterday, which has been devastated by a cloudburst.

He personally assessed the damage, interacted with the affected families, and assured full government support for rehabilitation of affected families.