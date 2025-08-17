Delhi School Receives Bomb Threat, Searches Underway

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka was evacuated on Monday morning after authorities received a bomb threat call, officials said.

After the call was received at around 7.00 a.m., the Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services immediately responded. The bomb disposal squads and search teams rushed to the spot and started the investigation.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, precautionary evacuations remain the standard protocol until each threat is verified.

Investigations are currently underway to trace the source of the threatening call made to DPS Dwarka.

The incident has revived memories of the panic that swept through the city just a month ago, when over 50 schools in New Delhi received similar bomb threats, all of which were later found to be hoaxes.

Those threats had forced school administrations, parents, and students into a state of alarm, with several institutions shifting classes online as a safety measure.

During that episode, the Delhi Police conducted immediate searches at all targeted schools. Dog squads, bomb disposal teams, and fire department personnel were deployed across the city to ensure safety.

Among the schools that reported receiving such threats were Abhinav Public School in Rohini Sector 3 and Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, both of which received emails warning of explosives on their premises, sparking fear among parents and staff.

Similar threats had also been reported earlier in July at St Stephen's College and St Thomas School in Dwarka, just a day after three other schools in the capital had received identical hoax emails.

On July 17, at least seven schools were targeted in what became the third straight day of such incidents.

While all previous alerts turned out to be false alarms, the recurrence of these threats has heightened concerns among parents, students, and school authorities.