Evan Hirsch And Shopgoodwill® Partner To Bring Thrift To The Runway At New York Fashion Week

Evan Hirsch, the social media maestro of convertible fashion, is partnering with ShopGoodwill® to show that thrifted can indeed be fashionable.

- George Burt, COO, ShopGoodwillNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ShopGoodwillis proud to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership with acclaimed fashion designer and upcycling visionary Evan Hirsch , to bring thrifted Goodwill treasures to the runways of New York Fashion Week for the first time.ShopGoodwill is the exclusive online auction marketplace for GoodwillIndustries, bringing together incredible, donated treasures, collectibles and clothing from 130+ Goodwill regions around the country. Every purchase on the site fuels Goodwill's powerful mission to help people access job training and career opportunities while also keeping goods out of the waste stream.Known for his viral transforming dresses and a social media following more than 700,000 strong, Evan Hirsch has captivated audiences worldwide with his innovative approach to sustainable fashion. His designs - many of which are crafted from repurposed materials - have been featured in Vogue, Glamour, Harper's Bazaar, USA Today, PEOPLE, and have earned him a coveted spot on the Feedspot“Top 45 Fashion Design Influencers of 2025” list.That shared belief in transformation, in giving goods a second or even third life, and creating opportunities made this partnership an easy and natural collaboration for both parties. This partnership is an organic result of ShopGoodwill and Hirsh's shared belief that everyone and everything has value.Bringing Thrift to the Runway - The Exciting Stuff: The partnership will commence with an Evan Hirsch NYFW runway show on September 13 at 2 p.m. at New York's iconic 3 West Club featuring more that 20 one-of-a-kind looks made entirely from garments sourced through ShopGoodwill and local Goodwill stores, then personally transformed in the atelier of Evan Hirsch.Hirsch themed his collection for the ShopGoodwill collaboration“Found Opulence”. He took garments that were once loved by their original owners yet had more to offer a new wearer. In the process, these garments were not only given a new life, but were elevated to be even more beautiful than they were in their first incarnation.Each look will be accompanied by a dedicated social media video, amplifying the message of sustainable fashion to millions of followers and showcasing the process of transformation and bringing these garments to life.Following the show, 15 of the designs will be auctioned exclusively on ShopGoodwill, with proceeds supporting Goodwill's mission-driven workforce development programs, and offering thrifters unprecedented access to looks that have graced the iconic NYFW fashion stage.“I love doing upcycling projects. It gives me a good feeling to repurpose something and give it new life,” said Hirsch.“This is especially rewarding when you know that you are doing good for the environment and doing good for your community. By collaborating with ShopGoodwill, it allows me to amplify the impact of doing what I love.”“This collaboration is a powerful expression of what ShopGoodwill and the entire Goodwill Industries network stands for-transformation,” said George Burt, COO, ShopGoodwill.“Evan's artistry and passion for upcycling align perfectly with our mission to help people transform their lives through the power of work. By bringing Goodwill and thrifted looks to the biggest fashion stage in the country, we hope more people with embrace resale and choose to shop where their purchases power purpose.”As part of the year-long partnership, Evan Hirsch will also serve as ShopGoodwill's“Resident Fashion Expert,” contributing thought leadership, participating in national media opportunities, and curating thrifted treasures.This partnership not only redefines what fashion can be, but also shines a stylish spotlight on the social and environmental impact of thrift and resale-proving that style and sustainability can walk the runway hand in hand.About ShopGoodwill:ShopGoodwill is the first e-commerce auction platform created, owned, and operated by a nonprofit organization, and the exclusive online marketplace for the Goodwill network.ShopGoodwill was designed to provide an engaging online shopping destination that would further the Goodwill mission of helping people with training, education, and employment opportunities. Today, over 130 Goodwill organizations sell unique secondhand items on the site, including art, antiques, collectibles, apparel, jewelry, electronics, and more. More than 85% of the revenue from these auction sales fund Goodwill's life-changing workforce development and job placement programs for people across the country.As the pioneer of online sustainable shopping, ShopGoodwill continues to be the trusted digital bridge for Goodwill sellers and shoppers to forge long-term relationships that help people advance themselves and their communities. More than $2.8 billion in revenue has been generated on ShopGoodwill since its launch in 1999. The e-commerce site was created by and continues to be operated by Goodwill of Orange County, CA. To learn more, visit ShopGoodwill.

