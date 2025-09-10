Catherine Smith
Catherine Smith is a Senior Lecturer of Wellbeing Science at the Melbourne Graduate School of Education at the University of Melbourne on the lands of the Wurundjeri peoples. Her research focuses on care ethics and social justice in the nexus of evidence-informed policy and practice and concentrates particularly on equity and wellbeing in the use of digital and robotic technologies. In her 30 years as an educator, Catherine has developed and delivered school and tertiary level courses, as well as executive and professional education in policy reform in Canada, Guinea-Bissau, the UK, Australia and Indonesia. She is committed to universal design, choice and equitable access in education in physical and digital spaces.Experience
-
2014–present
Lecturer, MGSE
-
2021
Deakin University, PhD (Education)
2013
Melbourne University, Masters of Education Policy ( International)
