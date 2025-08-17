403
Hazra Park Durgotsab Celebrates 83Rd Year With Theme 'Drishtikon'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 17th August, 2025: As Hazra Park Durgotsab steps into its 83rd year, it continues to uphold its legacy as more than just a festival - it is a movement rooted in inclusivity, tradition, and community spirit. Established in 1942 under the vision of Subhas Chandra Bose, then Mayor of Kolkata Corporation, the Puja was conceived to embrace the marginalized who had long been excluded from mainstream celebrations. From its early beginnings at Padmapukur to finding a permanent home at Hazra Park, the Puja has grown in scale while staying true to its founding ideals. Since 2016, it has proudly been known as Hazra Park Durgotsab.
This year, Hazra Park Durgotsab presents its theme -“Drishtikon”. The occasion was glittered by the presence of various eminent personalities like: Sri. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister of Agriculture, Govt of WB; Sri. Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee; Sri. Biman Saha, Artist & many others.
The theme, conceptualized by visionary artist Biman Saha, explores colour not only as a visual delight but also as a profound language of self-expression. For an artist, every hue reveals a fragment of the inner self - their thoughts, emotions, and philosophies. When these shades flow onto the form of Goddess Durga, they create a silent poetry - stories told without words, born from the heart of the creator.
Speaking to the media, Sri. Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee said,“Colour is not just an ornament to the world - it is its heartbeat. Every shade carries an emotion: the warmth of love, the fire of protest, the courage of conviction, the glow of hope. Colour is the heartbeat of life. With 'Drishtikon', we want people to look beyond the obvious, to see how colour shapes not just the Goddess's form but our very way of thinking. Every shade tells a story, and this year, we invite everyone to be part of that story.” he added inviting everyone to come to the puja with family and friends.
This year's pandal and idol will embody the multidimensional nature of colour - woven into every artistic detail, every layer of design, and every corner of the celebration. Visitors will be invited to not just observe, but to step inside the experience, allowing the colours to shift their own perspectives.
Hazra Park Durgotsab 2025 promises to be a radiant journey through art, philosophy, and emotion - where every hue tells a story and every story changes the way we see.
