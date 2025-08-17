Khamzat Chimaev Becomes UFC Middleweight Champion, Raises UAE Flag After Record-Breaking Win Khaleej Times

Dubai-based fighter Khamzat Chimaev made history on Saturday night, capturing the UFC middleweight title at UFC 319 with a dominant unanimous decision win over Dricus Du Plessis.

The 31-year-old, who received a UAE passport in February 2025, carried the nation's flag into the Octagon and celebrated with it after the judges awarded him a clean sweep with 50-44 scores across all three cards. With the victory, Chimaev extended his unbeaten record to 15-0.

Recommended For You US announces leaving UN cultural body UNESCO due to 'anti-Israel rhetoric'

It was a proud moment for UAE, as Chimaev, although originally from the Chechen Republic, Russia, became the first Dubai-based fighter to capture a UFC championship, showcasing the nation's growing influence on global mixed martial arts.

The fighter broke multiple UFC records in the process. According to ESPN, Chimaev landed 529 strikes - shattering Max Holloway's previous record of 447 set in 2021.

Du Plessis, who entered as champion with a 23-2 record, was dropped within the first 10 seconds of the fight and remained on the defensive throughout.

“All credit to Khamzat,” the South African admitted post-fight.“He beat me fair and square.”

For now, Chimaev said he was more focused on celebrating with his team than on his next title defense.“I'm going to go back to the hotel, joke with my friends and enjoy this victory,” he told reporters.

Chimaev's triumph is seen as a landmark achievement for the UAE, which has hosted numerous UFC events in Abu Dhabi and positioned itself as a global hub for combat sports.



Lerone Murphy (17-0-1) stayed unbeaten with a spinning back elbow knockout of Aaron Pico in the first round.

Carlos Prates stunned Geoff Neal with a spinning back elbow knockout in the welterweight division, with just one second left in Round 1.

Michael“Venom” Page earned a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier after two knockdowns in their middleweight bout. Tim Elliott submitted Kai Asakura with a guillotine choke at 4:39 of Round 2 in their flyweight fight.

Main Card Highlights

Another major title fight is coming to Abu Dhabi in October where Tom Aspinall will take on Ciryl Gane for the Heavyweight title at UFC 321.