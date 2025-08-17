Congress Gains Strength In Gujarat As AAP Leaders Switch Sides
The induction ceremony was attended by AICC general secretary and Gujarat in-charge Mukul Wasnik, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Dr. Tushar Chaudhary, along with several senior state leaders.
Among those who switched sides were Suryasinh Dabhi, state secretary of AAP; Omprakash Tiwari, Ahmedabad city president and state joint secretary; Kantiji Thakor, former Kalol assembly candidate; Rambhai Yadav, state joint secretary; Rajeshbhai Bhatt, district secretary of Gandhinagar; Narendrasinh Dabhi, district secretary; Natvarsinh Dabhi, ward president; Pravinbhai Sasla, Ahmedabad city secretary; and Ashokbhai Yadav, legal chairman of AAP in Ahmedabad city.
Welcoming the new entrants, Mukul Wasnik said the Congress ideology believes in taking everyone along, unlike the BJP's“divisive politics". He accused the ruling party of worsening economic inequality, unemployment, and inflation, while“making the poor poorer and the rich richer".
Amit Chavda asserted that people across Gujarat are disillusioned with the BJP's anti-people policies, rising costs in education and healthcare, and lack of employment opportunities.
“To save democracy and protect the Constitution, everyone must unite against the BJP's divisive agenda,” he said. Dr. Tushar Chaudhary added that Congress stands for democracy, not autocracy.
Criticising the BJP over rising prices, joblessness, and frequent infrastructure collapses, he remarked that“bridges may fall, but BJP offices never seem to.” He compared the induction of new leaders to“sugar blending into milk, adding strength and sweetness” to the party.
Several prominent AAP leaders, including state secretaries and city office-bearers, declared that they quit the party after realising it only functioned to“split votes against Congress and indirectly benefit the BJP".
They pledged to carry the Congress ideology to the grassroots and challenge what they called the BJP's“dictatorial rule".
The event was also attended by senior Congress leaders including AICC secretary Anand Chaudhary, Ahmedabad city Congress president Sonalben Patel, former city president Himmatsinh Patel, and media coordinator Hemang Raval.
