Bangladesh: One More Person Dies Of Dengue, 2025 Toll Rises To 105

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Aug 17 (IANS) One person has died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Sunday morning, bringing the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year to 105.

During the period, 466 more patients were admitted to the hospital with the viral fever, increasing the number of confirmed cases to 26,378 in 2025, United News of Bangladesh reported, citing the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). According to DGHS, the person died due to dengue in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

New cases of dengue reported in Bangladesh were 83 in Barishal Division, 74 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 66 in Rajshahi Division, 60 in Chattogram Division, 60 in Dhaka Division, 57 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 47 in Khulna Division, 8 in Mymensingh Division, 6 in Sylhet Division, and 5 in Rangpur Division.

Currently, 1,262 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Bangladesh. As many as 575 people died due to dengue in 2024.

Last month, the health authorities in Bangladesh issued fresh directives to all hospitals, including the creation of fever/flu corners in outdoor departments and keeping dedicated beds for dengue patients.

Confirmed dengue cases must be categorised into A, B, and C groups on the basis of disease severity, and people must be treated as per the national guidelines, it said.

Government hospitals have been directed to ensure laboratory facilities for dengue testing in addition to keeping an adequate stock of dengue diagnostic kits. Keeping in view the severity of the disease, dengue patients should be admitted to a hospital or referred to higher-level facilities, if required. According to the directive, all hospitals must have a trained and designated medical team for the treatment of dengue patients.

Hospitals must ensure the availability of necessary intravenous (IV) fluids for dengue treatment and, if required, arrange procurement according to regulation. The directive said that the fluid intake and output chart of the patients must be regularly recorded and monitored. Hospitals have been asked to ensure adequate mosquito nets for admitted dengue patients.

The DGHS had also issued separate directives to hospitals for the treatment of people infected with Covid-19 virus as the cases of Covid-19 witnessed a rise in June but were now on a downward trend.

The health authorities issued fresh directives as Bangladesh witnessed an outbreak of three diseases - Covid-19, dengue, and chikungunya in June. Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan, director (hospital) of DGHS, who signed the directives on July 16, said Covid-19 cases are showing a downward trend, while dengue cases continue to increase.