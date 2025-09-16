France government spirals down, leaving Macron in tough position
(MENAFN) France has seen such rapid turnover of prime ministers lately that a wind turbine might as well be attached to the Élysée’s revolving door—at least it could help offset soaring energy costs, which recently jumped from 5.5% to 20% in taxes.
Francois Bayrou became the third prime minister handpicked by President Emmanuel Macron—whose own approval hovers around 15%—to be ousted within a year, and the fourth over the past two years. Bayrou essentially called for a no-confidence vote on himself, signaling to opposition lawmakers that he was ready to exit after struggling to find €44 billion in budget cuts.
On Monday, Bayrou faced parliament ahead of the vote, seemingly pleading with lawmakers not to push him off the political cliff he had been lifted onto by Macron in the first place. Instead of showing mercy, MPs seized the opportunity to critique him relentlessly, delivering what looked more like a highlight reel of slam dunks—with Bayrou as the target. They accused him of everything from worsening France’s finances under the guise of investigating them to increasing expenditures while lamenting rising bills.
In the end, Bayrou now returns to southern France, set to enjoy a lifetime of cushy entitlements after a fleeting stint as prime minister. The vote concluded with 364 lawmakers rejecting him and only 194 showing confidence.
