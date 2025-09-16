Qatar Condemns Occupation's Attack On Doha At UNHRC Emergency Session
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Dr. Maryam Al-Misnad, affirmed on Tuesday that last week's Israeli occupation attack on Doha, Qatar constitutes a "blatant violation of international law and a direct threat to regional and international peace and security."
She emphasized that an attack on a fully-fledged member of the UN amounts to "state terrorism."
This came in a speech delivered by Al-Misnad before the emergency session of the UN's Human Rights Council (UNHRC), held in Geneva at Kuwait's request on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
Al-Misnad stressed that targeting Qatar, which is mediating in coordination with the US and Egypt to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, "is an attack on the principle of negotiation and a deliberate attempt of undermine peace efforts."
She underlined that Qatar would continue its role in mediation efforts and pursuit of peace despite the aggression.
She added that the attack "was not an isolated incident, but part of a broader campaign aimed at tarnishing Qatar's role and obstructing its diplomatic efforts," warning that "what happened in Doha could be repeated in any other capital if the international community fails to act responsibly."
In her speech, the Minister reiterated Qatar's unequivocal condemnation of the treacherous Israeli occupation aggression, calling for the aggressors to be held accountable, and emphasized that attacking mediating states is a precedent that threatens peace negotiations.
Al-Misnad also emphasized Qatar's confidence that the UNHRC "will not tolerate this grave violation and will continue to uphold international law and guarantee the right of peoples to live in peace and security."
The Minister recalled the Arab-Islamic emergency Summit held in Doha Monday, condemning the brutal aggression, rejecting attempts to justify it, and affirming the principles of collective security, stressing that international legitimacy and UN resolutions remain the fundamental reference for achieving peace and security. (end)
imk
