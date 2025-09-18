MP CM Pays Homage To Freedom Fighters Raja Shankar Shah & Kunwar Raghunath Shah
While the Governor offered floral tributes before their portraits and bowed in reverence during a programme organised at the Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Yadav participated in the programme organised in Jabalpur and remembered their glorious legacies.
The Chief Minister along with State Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh visited the museum dedicated to the life stories of the two legendary tribal leaders.
Several other tribal leaders and local BJP leaders from Jabalpur district were also present.
Notably, the prison room where the tribal leaders Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah were kept captive by the Britishers after their arrest in 1857 and the place where they were sentenced to death is being developed as a museum.
"This museum, which preserves the tales of tribal pride and valour, will forever keep alive the memories of unparalleled sacrifices of Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah," the Chief Minister said.
Addressing the programme, CM Yadav added that both the tribal heroes spread the feeling of freedom among tribal community through the country and the root cause of this revolution was 'Swadeshi' itself.
Chief Minister Yadav said that Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah laid down their lives for the country during the country's freedom struggle.
They also instilled enthusiasm and zeal for freedom among the people through their thoughts and poems against the oppressive policies of the British rule, he added.
"Respecting their sacrifices, we should also adopt the concept of 'Swadeshi' to empower India. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi also decided to promote 'Swadeshi', so let's all support this to make Madhya Pradesh 'self-reliant' and a developed state," CM Yadav said.
