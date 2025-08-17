Pakistan: Protest Demanding Baloch Activists Release And End To Enforced Disappearances Enters 33Rd Day
The protest has been ongoing for the immediate release of BYC leaders and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan. The BYC stated that the Baloch families have been holding the protest sit-in despite the unbearable heat and constant harassment.
In a post on X, the BYC stated: "Day 33 - Islamabad Sit-In Today marks the 33rd consecutive day of the Baloch families' sit-in in front of the National Press Club, Islamabad. Their demands remain unchanged: the immediate release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan."
"Despite the unbearable heat and constant harassment, the families continue their protest with unshaken resolve. More families of the forcibly disappeared have now joined them. For over a month, the state has tried to silence them by denying shelter, blocking roads, and deploying heavy police presence - but their resistance only grows stronger," it added.
Meanwhile, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, stated on Sunday that a 17-year-old student, Salman Baloch, has been forcibly disappeared in Quetta. Paank condemned the enforced disappearance of Baloch and demanded his immediate release.
In a post on X, Paank stated: "17-year-old student Salman Baloch forcibly disappeared in Quetta. On the evening of August 17, 2025, Pakistani security forces forcibly disappeared 17-year-old student Salman Baloch, son of Dr. Isa and a resident of Panjgur. He was forcibly disappeared from the Nawan Killi area of Quetta. Paank strongly condemns the enforced disappearance of Salman Baloch and calls for his immediate and unconditional release."
Earlier on Saturday, Paank stated that at least three Baloch youth were forcibly disappeared by Pakistan's military intelligence personnel in Balochistan. It mentioned that two teenagers, Dildar Baloch and Talal Baloch, were illegally detained by the Pakistani forces on August 14 from the cricket ground in the Buleda area of Kech district. The rights body stated that both teenagers were working as drivers.
Additionally, the human rights body revealed that another Baloch student, Muhammad Azeem, a resident of the Killi Khuasam area in Mastung district of the province, was detained from his home and forcibly disappeared on August 5 by Pakistani military intelligence personnel. Paank demanded their unconditional release as soon as possible and urged that Pakistan must end the crimes against humanity in Balochistan.
