Anupam Kher Wishes Birthday To Robert De Niro: 'Honoured To Know You As A Friend'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher wished a happy birthday to the 'God of Acting' Robert De Niro as he turned 82 on Sunday.

Kher revealed that he feels 'honoured and privileged to know him as a friend'.

Sharing a couple of adorable photos with De Niro on social media, Kher penned a special birthday wish saying: "Happy Birthday Mr. #RobertDeNiro! May God give you all the happiness in the world! You have inspired millions of actors (including me) all over the world with your HARD WORK and BRILLIANCE!"

"The easiest expression to use in your case is that you are the #GodOfActing in the truest sense! I feel honoured, humbled and privileged to know you as a friend! May you have a long and healthy life. Love and Prayers always!," he added.

Back in June, De Niro attended the New York premiere of Kher's directorial venture“Tanvi The Great.”

Expressing his surprise and gratitude, Kher called the moment“unbelievable” and deeply emotional.

He took to his Instagram handle and dropped a string of videos and photos from the 'Tanvi The Great' premiere. One of the images showed Kher facing the camera with De Niro. A video also featured him posing for the international media alongside Robert.

“WORLD'S BEST ACTOR ATTENDS THE PREMIERE OF“TANVI THE GREAT” IN NEW YORK! What else can an actor/director ask from the God! Thank you dearest #Tiffany and Mr. #RobertDeNiro for attending the premiere! It easily is the highlight of my entire career. I am still in shock. But then I also say na 'KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI' ! Jai Mata Ki!," Kher captioned the post.

Starring Shubhangi Dutt, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nassar in pivotal roles, "Tanvi The Great" reached the theatres on July 18.