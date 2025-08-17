403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing: portal of heritage, technology
(MENAFN) The 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing opened with a performance that merged cultural heritage and modern technology. Four robots clad in 3D-printed armor resembling terracotta warriors struck drums in unison, while five others danced fluidly alongside a live human performer, producing a striking fusion of art and science across centuries.
"With their dexterous hands, these humanoid robots hold drumsticks and execute precise strikes perfectly in time with the music," said Gao Qian, deputy head of the academic affairs office at the Beijing Dance Academy.
The group earned the first gold medal in the event’s dance competition. Their choreography drew inspiration from the Terracotta Warriors, created during the reign of Emperor Qinshihuang of the Qin Dynasty (221 B.C.–207 B.C.), known for unifying China for the first time.
"We are confident in showcasing traditional Chinese culture by integrating dance moves into robots' movements," Gao added, stressing that humanoid robot technology is advancing quickly.
The project was a collaboration between the Beijing Dance Academy and Optics Valley Dongzhi, the company that designed the 1.7-meter-tall, 70-kilogram robots. Development lasted three months, during which the robots’ limited initial programming struggled to achieve lifelike motion. The challenge was overcome when a BDA dancer performed routines wearing a motion-capture suit, allowing those movements to be accurately transferred into the robots’ programming.
"With their dexterous hands, these humanoid robots hold drumsticks and execute precise strikes perfectly in time with the music," said Gao Qian, deputy head of the academic affairs office at the Beijing Dance Academy.
The group earned the first gold medal in the event’s dance competition. Their choreography drew inspiration from the Terracotta Warriors, created during the reign of Emperor Qinshihuang of the Qin Dynasty (221 B.C.–207 B.C.), known for unifying China for the first time.
"We are confident in showcasing traditional Chinese culture by integrating dance moves into robots' movements," Gao added, stressing that humanoid robot technology is advancing quickly.
The project was a collaboration between the Beijing Dance Academy and Optics Valley Dongzhi, the company that designed the 1.7-meter-tall, 70-kilogram robots. Development lasted three months, during which the robots’ limited initial programming struggled to achieve lifelike motion. The challenge was overcome when a BDA dancer performed routines wearing a motion-capture suit, allowing those movements to be accurately transferred into the robots’ programming.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment