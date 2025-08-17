403
Multiple Gunmen Open Fire in Brooklyn Restaurant
(MENAFN) In the early hours of Sunday, a tragic shooting unfolded at a Brooklyn eatery, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and leaving eight others hurt.
The incident occurred inside the Taste of the City Lounge on Franklin Avenue in the Crown Heights area of New York City, just as the establishment was closing for the night.
During a press conference, New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch shared that law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 3:30 a.m. local time following reports of gunfire.
She confirmed that "multiple gunmen" were responsible for the assault, which took place inside the venue.
The deceased victims were all men, aged 27 and 35, while the age of the third victim remains unknown at this time.
The other eight individuals who suffered injuries were transported to local medical centers, although officials did not disclose their conditions.
Commissioner Tisch mentioned that "multiple shooters" were involved in the attack and that none have been apprehended yet. Investigators discovered at least 36 bullet casings from "multiple guns" scattered throughout the location, indicating the scale of the violence.
"Currently, we have identified 11 victims ranging in age from 27 to 61, eight males and three females," Tisch reported, underscoring the impact of the attack on a wide range of individuals.
Despite this violent outburst, Tisch noted that such events are rare.
“We have the lowest number of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year we’ve seen on record in the city of New York,” she stated.
“Something like this is, of course, thank god, an anomaly and it’s a terrible thing that’s happened this morning.”
