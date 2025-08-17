Trisha Krishnan Drops A Glimpse Of Her 'Tiny Moments, With BIG Smiles'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai: Aug 17 (IANS) Southern beauty Trisha Krishnan dropped a glimpse of her 'tiny moments, with BIG smiles' on social media.

Dropping a selfie with her furry friend, she wrote: "Just us, just right, just enough".

Posing with her grandmother, she added: "98 years young and still cooler than me".

Next was a still of one of her billboards, along with the caption, "Pup-star".

Sharing a still of a yummy bowl of noodles, she said, "Not just noodles".

Posting a photo from one of her shoots, Trisha added: "Serving bloopers not beauty shots"

Following this, an image of a God Idol was captioned, "Blessings, always close".

Posting another precious moment with her pet, Trisha penned: "Paw-sitively the best decision ever".

She further dropped a pic of an appetizing wafel, and said: "A stroopwafel that made it to my tummy after a 12 hour flight".

Sharing a stunning selfie, she added: "Did my own glam".

Towards the end of the post, Trisha revealed her mantra for the year 2025 saying, "Living a little of this,every single day".

Revealing some of the things she hopes to achieve this year, she wrote, "By the end of this year, I hope you're able to say - this was the year I changed my life. The year I found the boldest, bravest kind of courage. The year I stopped dancing around the perimeter of who I always wanted to be. I hope you're able to say - this was the year I began, even if I did not know how I would finish. The year I learned to prioritize how things feel over how they look."

"The year I chose me. I hope you get to the end of this year able to say - this was the year I started living. This was the year I started becoming the person I was always meant to be."