Samsung One UI 8 Beta will be Open for More Galaxy Devices
(MENAFNEditorial) - Starting next week, the One UI 8 beta program will be available on the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the expansion of its ongoing One UI 8 beta program to additional Galaxy devices. The update sets the foundation for advanced multimodal capabilities to more Galaxy devices across various form factors, along with more intuitive Galaxy AI experiences that simplify everyday routines.
Initially introduced with the Galaxy S25 series in May, the One UI 8 beta program will include the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 beginning next week in Korea, the U.S., the U.K. and India.
In September, availability will extend to even more devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, A36 5G, A55 5G, A35 5G, and A54. Users can register for the beta program via the Samsung Members app.
One UI 8 delivers smarter, more convenient AI experiences through multimodal capabilities that understands users’ real-time context and supports more natural interactions. When paired with the Galaxy Buds3 or Buds3 Pro, users can activate Google’s Gemini with voice or by long-pressing either earbud. Designed to complement Galaxy’s diverse form factors, One UI 8 enhances productivity and efficiency while offering personalized, proactive suggestions tailored to each user.
In September, Samsung will roll out the official version of One UI 8, incorporating valuable feedback from beta program participants. The update will begin with the Galaxy S25 series and will be rolled out sequentially to other eligible devices. In addition, One UI 8 Watch will expand to more Galaxy Watch models beyond the Galaxy Watch8 series later this year, delivering motivational health features and a more refined, intuitive smartwatch interface to a wider range of users.
