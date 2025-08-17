Labor Ministry, ILO Launch Agricultural Safety, Health Guide

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Labor on Sunday launched, in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and local and international partners, a guidance manual on occupational safety and health in the agriculture sector.Acting Director of the Occupational Safety and Health Directorate at the Ministry of Labor, Iman Abdallat joined by Ministry of Agriculture Secretary-General Mohammad Hiyari, Deputy Dutch Ambassador Pier de Vries, ILO Jordan Country Coordinator Amal Mowafy, and General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions President Khaled Fanatsa said the manual reflects Jordan's commitment to safe and healthy workplaces.She stressed that a safe work environment is a basic human right and a key driver of productivity, reducing economic losses from accidents and injuries, and supporting livelihoods and food security.Abdallat noted that over the past two years the ministry updated OSH-related regulations, instructions, and decisions to keep pace with labor-market changes. The effort complements Agricultural Workers Regulation No. 19 of 2021 and its 2025 amendment, which organize rights and obligations in the sector, including working hours, annual, sick and maternity leave, minimum wage, housing, OSH requirements, and a ban on child labor in hazardous agricultural work.She added that the ministry is working to build a positive national safety culture and link it to productivity outcomes.For his part, Hiyari said the Ministry of Agriculture has prioritized improving farmers' skills and working conditions to raise productivity and quality of life, emphasizing that worker safety is integral to the sector's sustainability.He pointed to multiple risks faced by farm workers unsafe chemical use, machinery, harsh weather, and insufficient protective equipment and training underscoring the manual's value as a practical reference prepared by the ILO with the Ministry of Labor and national experts.Mowafi said ensuring the safety and health of agricultural workers is central to decent work and sustainable development. The manual offers practical, comprehensive guidance for employers, inspectors, agricultural extension officers, and workers to identify and prevent workplace hazards, reduce accidents and occupational diseases, and comply with national and international OSH standards, ultimately supporting decent, safe, and productive workplaces across Jordan's agricultural subsectors.