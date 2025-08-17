Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China wants to provide free pre-school education from autumn

2025-08-17 07:06:29
(MENAFN) China announced on Tuesday that it will provide free pre-school education starting this autumn, as the nation grapples with a deepening demographic crisis.

The State Council, China’s cabinet, said that from the fall semester of 2025, childcare and education fees will be waived for children attending public kindergartens in the year before primary school. This follows a recent policy offering parents the equivalent of $500 annually for each child under three.

China’s population has declined for three consecutive years, with UN projections estimating a drop from roughly 1.4 billion today to 800 million by 2100. Last year saw just 9.54 million births—half the number recorded in 2016, the year China ended its decades-long one-child policy. The population fell by 1.39 million last year, and India overtook China as the world’s most populous country in 2023.

