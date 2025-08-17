403
Pope Leo XIV’s 'Jubilee of Youth' concludes with Rome mass for 1 million pilgrims
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV led a concluding mass in Rome on Sunday for over one million young pilgrims, marking the finale of a week-long youth pilgrimage during the Jubilee holy year.
In his homily, the pontiff encouraged young people to “aspire to great things, to holiness, wherever you are. Do not settle for less,” and urged them to share their faith and enthusiasm with others. Many attendees had camped overnight in tents, sleeping bags, or mats in anticipation of the massive outdoor gathering.
The Vatican highlighted the participation of youth from conflict zones, with Pope Leo expressing solidarity with young people affected by war, including those in Gaza and Ukraine. He called on the next generation to envision a world of fraternity and dialogue instead of conflict and weapons.
The vibrant event featured music, a choir, and the presence of around 450 bishops and 700 priests. A towering cross stood over the golden arch stage where the pope celebrated the mass. Pilgrims from 146 countries filled the streets of Rome throughout the week, chanting, singing, and waving national flags, creating a colorful and energetic atmosphere reminiscent of a Catholic “Woodstock.”
