Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pope Leo XIV’s 'Jubilee of Youth' concludes with Rome mass for 1 million pilgrims

Pope Leo XIV’s 'Jubilee of Youth' concludes with Rome mass for 1 million pilgrims


2025-08-17 06:55:53
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV led a concluding mass in Rome on Sunday for over one million young pilgrims, marking the finale of a week-long youth pilgrimage during the Jubilee holy year.

In his homily, the pontiff encouraged young people to “aspire to great things, to holiness, wherever you are. Do not settle for less,” and urged them to share their faith and enthusiasm with others. Many attendees had camped overnight in tents, sleeping bags, or mats in anticipation of the massive outdoor gathering.

The Vatican highlighted the participation of youth from conflict zones, with Pope Leo expressing solidarity with young people affected by war, including those in Gaza and Ukraine. He called on the next generation to envision a world of fraternity and dialogue instead of conflict and weapons.

The vibrant event featured music, a choir, and the presence of around 450 bishops and 700 priests. A towering cross stood over the golden arch stage where the pope celebrated the mass. Pilgrims from 146 countries filled the streets of Rome throughout the week, chanting, singing, and waving national flags, creating a colorful and energetic atmosphere reminiscent of a Catholic “Woodstock.”

MENAFN17082025000045015687ID1109938238

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search