Ukrainian Forces Liberate Six Settlements In Donetsk Region General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Between August 4 and 16, as a result of joint operations by units of the National Guard of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including formations of the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, the following settlements in the Donetsk region were cleared: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz," the statement said.

Overall, active operations in the corps' area of responsibility have inflicted heavy losses on the enemy. As of August 16, Russian forces suffered 910 soldiers killed, 335 wounded, and 37 captured.

The enemy also lost a significant amount of equipment and weaponry. During this period, Ukrainian forces destroyed or damaged eight tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, 103 vehicles and motorcycles, one multiple launch rocket system, 18 artillery pieces, and 91 UAVs of various types.

Stabilization operations continue in the direction of Dobropillia, Donetsk region.

"The occupiers continue to surrender. Units of the 19th Army Corps operating in the Donetsk region captured six Russian servicemen just yesterday," the General Staff added.

Additionally, this week forces of the 7th Air Assault Corps, together with supporting units, cleared the city of Pokrovsk of enemy groups and isolated occupiers.

Yesterday, during active operations in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units advanced in several areas. In particular, near Yablunivka in the Sumy region, progress reached up to 1,000 meters.

