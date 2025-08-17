403
Messi’s Triumphant Comeback Leads Inter Miami to Victory
(MENAFN) Lionel Messi made a triumphant comeback from injury Saturday, scoring once and assisting another goal as Inter Miami surged to a 3-1 home win over LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer action.
Back in the lineup for the first time since August 2 due to a hamstring issue, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner entered at halftime, immediately making an impact.
Messi demonstrated vintage form, weaving past a defender and fending off a second challenge before firing a low shot from 20 yards into the bottom-left corner. Later, he delivered a dazzling backheel pass to set up Luis Suarez for Miami's third goal, sealing the club’s 13th victory of the season.
"He wants to play every single game," said Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano. "You have to understand why Leo is Leo, because he always wants to be on the pitch."
The hosts had struck first in the opening half when Jordi Alba, another former Barcelona star, latched onto a pinpoint pass from Sergio Busquets and calmly beat Galaxy keeper Novak Micovic at the near post.
LA Galaxy equalized through Joseph Paintsil, who sliced through two defenders before his sharp-angled strike deflected in off Miami’s Oscar Ustari.
Despite the leveler, Miami regained control in the second half, spearheaded by Messi’s brilliance. The victory lifts the Florida side to fifth in the 15-team Eastern Conference with 45 points—trailing leaders FC Cincinnati by seven but holding three games in hand.
LA Galaxy, by contrast, remains anchored at the bottom of the Western Conference, managing just three wins from 26 matches.
