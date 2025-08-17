Cong-RJD Bihar Yatra Failed Political Gimmick, Says BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday dismissed the joint yatra of Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar as a“failed exercise”, claiming it would have no impact on the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS in Patna, Hussain alleged that the two opposition parties were“fooling the people of Bihar” by staging such programmes.“The Congress and RJD are creating confusion in the minds of Bihari voters, but 'inke baaton me koi nahi aayega (no one will fall for their words)'. This yatra will fail,” he said.

Hussain asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would contest the elections with“full strength” and secure a clear victory.

“The Mahagathbandhan will face a huge defeat in Bihar. When they lose, they will blame it on the Election Commission. That is why they are already building a narrative against the ECI,” he added.

The BJP leader further said that wherever the opposition's yatra would travel, the NDA would“also go and expose their lies before the people.”

He accused the Congress and RJD of lacking vision for Bihar's development and relying only on rhetoric.“Bihar's people are politically aware. They will not be swayed by these gimmicks,” Hussain remarked.

“The NDA will reach every voter and seek their blessings for continued development. The opposition's yatra will make no difference,” he added.

It is pertinent to note here that the Congress and RJD are scheduled to begin their joint yatra in Bihar on Sunday, seen as a show of unity and an attempt to consolidate opposition ranks ahead of the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections. However, the BJP has sought to counter the initiative by projecting it as a desperate move by parties that have“lost ground” in the state.