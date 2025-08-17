Cong-RJD Bihar Yatra Failed Political Gimmick, Says BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain
Speaking to IANS in Patna, Hussain alleged that the two opposition parties were“fooling the people of Bihar” by staging such programmes.“The Congress and RJD are creating confusion in the minds of Bihari voters, but 'inke baaton me koi nahi aayega (no one will fall for their words)'. This yatra will fail,” he said.
Hussain asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would contest the elections with“full strength” and secure a clear victory.
“The Mahagathbandhan will face a huge defeat in Bihar. When they lose, they will blame it on the Election Commission. That is why they are already building a narrative against the ECI,” he added.
The BJP leader further said that wherever the opposition's yatra would travel, the NDA would“also go and expose their lies before the people.”
He accused the Congress and RJD of lacking vision for Bihar's development and relying only on rhetoric.“Bihar's people are politically aware. They will not be swayed by these gimmicks,” Hussain remarked.
“The NDA will reach every voter and seek their blessings for continued development. The opposition's yatra will make no difference,” he added.
It is pertinent to note here that the Congress and RJD are scheduled to begin their joint yatra in Bihar on Sunday, seen as a show of unity and an attempt to consolidate opposition ranks ahead of the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections. However, the BJP has sought to counter the initiative by projecting it as a desperate move by parties that have“lost ground” in the state.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment