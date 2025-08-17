403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RJ Ranked World's Most Punctual Airline In July By OAG
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) has been named the most punctual airline in the world for July, according to the latest report by OAG, a leading global provider of aviation data and analytics.
The airline achieved an on-time performance rate of 95.21% for both takeoffs and landings, placing it at the top of global rankings and reaffirming its operational excellence. This milestone reflects Royal Jordanian's strong focus on efficiency, reliability, and delivering a smooth travel experience, even during peak travel periods.
Samer Majali, Vice Chairman and CEO of Royal Jordanian, expressed pride in the airline's achievement, noting it as a testament to the team's continued dedication to maintaining world-class standards in punctuality.
He emphasized that this recognition adds to a legacy of consistent performance built over decades. Royal Jordanian's precise flight schedules, highly trained ground staff, and customer-focused approach have made it a trusted carrier for travelers who value timeliness and service.
Majali also pointed to the airline's modern fleet, now including the advanced Airbus A320neo and the new-generation Embraer E2, as a key factor in its operational success. These aircraft not only offer efficiency and lower emissions but are also equipped with passenger-focused features like WiFi and individual entertainment systems, enhancing the onboard experience.
OAG's performance rankings are based on a global analysis of airlines whose flights consistently depart or arrive within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. The report is widely regarded as a reliable benchmark in the aviation industry.
Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) has been named the most punctual airline in the world for July, according to the latest report by OAG, a leading global provider of aviation data and analytics.
The airline achieved an on-time performance rate of 95.21% for both takeoffs and landings, placing it at the top of global rankings and reaffirming its operational excellence. This milestone reflects Royal Jordanian's strong focus on efficiency, reliability, and delivering a smooth travel experience, even during peak travel periods.
Samer Majali, Vice Chairman and CEO of Royal Jordanian, expressed pride in the airline's achievement, noting it as a testament to the team's continued dedication to maintaining world-class standards in punctuality.
He emphasized that this recognition adds to a legacy of consistent performance built over decades. Royal Jordanian's precise flight schedules, highly trained ground staff, and customer-focused approach have made it a trusted carrier for travelers who value timeliness and service.
Majali also pointed to the airline's modern fleet, now including the advanced Airbus A320neo and the new-generation Embraer E2, as a key factor in its operational success. These aircraft not only offer efficiency and lower emissions but are also equipped with passenger-focused features like WiFi and individual entertainment systems, enhancing the onboard experience.
OAG's performance rankings are based on a global analysis of airlines whose flights consistently depart or arrive within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. The report is widely regarded as a reliable benchmark in the aviation industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment