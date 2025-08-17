RJ Ranked World's Most Punctual Airline In July By OAG

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) has been named the most punctual airline in the world for July, according to the latest report by OAG, a leading global provider of aviation data and analytics.The airline achieved an on-time performance rate of 95.21% for both takeoffs and landings, placing it at the top of global rankings and reaffirming its operational excellence. This milestone reflects Royal Jordanian's strong focus on efficiency, reliability, and delivering a smooth travel experience, even during peak travel periods.Samer Majali, Vice Chairman and CEO of Royal Jordanian, expressed pride in the airline's achievement, noting it as a testament to the team's continued dedication to maintaining world-class standards in punctuality.He emphasized that this recognition adds to a legacy of consistent performance built over decades. Royal Jordanian's precise flight schedules, highly trained ground staff, and customer-focused approach have made it a trusted carrier for travelers who value timeliness and service.Majali also pointed to the airline's modern fleet, now including the advanced Airbus A320neo and the new-generation Embraer E2, as a key factor in its operational success. These aircraft not only offer efficiency and lower emissions but are also equipped with passenger-focused features like WiFi and individual entertainment systems, enhancing the onboard experience.OAG's performance rankings are based on a global analysis of airlines whose flights consistently depart or arrive within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. The report is widely regarded as a reliable benchmark in the aviation industry.