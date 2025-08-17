Korean Air Partners With SBB For Seamless Swiss Travel

Dhaka: Korean Air announced it is partnering with Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) to provide seamless air and rail travel across Switzerland for its customers.

The South Korean flag carrier and SBB launched the“Rail and Fly” program, a service that allows Korean Air passengers to travel by train between Zurich Airport (ZRH) and major Swiss cities, including Geneva, Basel, Bern, Lausanne, Interlaken, and St. Gallen.

Under the program, passengers can combine flight and train ticket bookings through the Korean Air website or via travel agencies.

Passengers can use the train service on their day of arrival in Zurich or the following day, as well as on the day of departure from Zurich or the day before.

Train tickets can be issued up to 72 hours before the flight departure via the SBB check-in page. A CHF 5 (US$6.22) fee applies for individual seat reservations.

The Rail and Fly program marks another step in Korean Air's continued investment in the Swiss market. The airline recently reopened its Zurich office and now operates three weekly nonstop flights from Zurich to Seoul Incheon Airport (ICN).

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) also has an existing cooperation with Korea Railroad (KORAIL), where flight (Zurich to Seoul) and rail tickets within South Korea can be booked via the SWISS website.

-B