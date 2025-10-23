Gentle Autumn Weather To Continue Into Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra) -- Gentle autumn air and soft afternoon warmth will carry through the coming days, as mild, stable weather continues across most parts of the country, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Thursday, the weather will be moderate in most regions and relatively warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with high clouds drifting across the sky. Easterly winds will blow at a moderate speed, turning northwesterly later in the day.Friday will bring a slight dip in temperatures, returning them to seasonal levels. The weather will be mild over highlands and moderate elsewhere, with patches of medium and high clouds. Northwesterly winds will remain moderate, sometimes active over open areas.Saturday and Sunday will see steady, pleasant conditions, marked by mild weather over the high mountain areas and comfortable temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Northwesterly winds will continue light to moderate, maintaining the calm autumn feel.Temperature readings for Thursday show highs and lows of 31 and 16 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 29 and 14 in West Amman, 28 and 15 in the northern highlands, and 29 and 13 in the Sharah highlands.In desert areas, temperatures will range between 34 and 15 degrees, while the plains are expected to record 32 and 15 degrees. The northern Jordan Valley will see 36 and 19 degrees, compared to 37 and 23 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley.Around the Dead Sea, temperatures will reach 36 and 22 degrees, and 37 and 22 degrees in Aqaba.