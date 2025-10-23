Azerbaijan's Gold Purchases Soar Over 8M2025

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that the value of imported gold rose by $2.2 billion, about 2.5 times higher, while the volume increased by nearly 1.9 times, reaching 18,554 kilograms more than in the previous year.

The top three gold suppliers to Azerbaijan were Russia, the UK, and the US during the reporting period.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan produced 2,113 kilograms of gold domestically in the same period, marking an increase of 637 kilograms, or 43.1 percent, compared to the corresponding months of the previous year. As of September 1, 2025, the country's ready gold reserves stood at 114.5 kilograms.

Breakdown of Azerbaijan's gold import volume and value by country for the first eight months of this year: