Azerbaijan's Gold Purchases Soar Over 8M2025
|
Country
|
Volume of gold (kg)
|
Gold value (USD)
|
Kazakhstan
|
2556.83
|
262172.89
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
417.36
|
44617.82
|
Uzbekistan
|
1226.92
|
124914.73
|
Russia
|
6783.68
|
656760.54
|
United States of America
|
4453.16
|
458836.39
|
Australia
|
4120.75
|
368159.06
|
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
|
4860.9
|
481268.41
|
Brazil
|
1021.46
|
953118.81
|
Republic of South Africa
|
2526.6
|
267467.72
|
China
|
1186.22
|
109542.7
|
Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China
|
184.29
|
16723.14
|
Philippines
|
278.61
|
28344.69
|
Switzerland
|
1470.02
|
145035.48
|
Canada
|
1398.88
|
132316.32
|
Mexico
|
2557.6
|
233513.81
|
Türkiye
|
1115.84
|
99250.42
|
Japan
|
149.89
|
15586.09
|
Zimbabwe
|
12.2
|
1133.44
|
Germany
|
1062.49
|
95859.22
|
Spain
|
692.15
|
73156.09
|
Sweden
|
38.16
|
4099.74
|
Italy
|
296.48
|
31249.34
|
Romania
|
48.12
|
4960.59
To note, the country's gold imports include semi-finished products such as gold bars, wires, profiles, plates, sheets, and strips with a thickness exceeding 0.15 millimeters, excluding any backing materials.
