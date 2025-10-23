Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Gold Purchases Soar Over 8M2025

2025-10-23 01:03:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. From January through August 2025, Azerbaijan imported 38,459 kilograms of gold worth $3.75 billion from 22 countries.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that the value of imported gold rose by $2.2 billion, about 2.5 times higher, while the volume increased by nearly 1.9 times, reaching 18,554 kilograms more than in the previous year.

The top three gold suppliers to Azerbaijan were Russia, the UK, and the US during the reporting period.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan produced 2,113 kilograms of gold domestically in the same period, marking an increase of 637 kilograms, or 43.1 percent, compared to the corresponding months of the previous year. As of September 1, 2025, the country's ready gold reserves stood at 114.5 kilograms.

Breakdown of Azerbaijan's gold import volume and value by country for the first eight months of this year:

Country

Volume of gold (kg)

Gold value (USD)

Kazakhstan

2556.83

262172.89

Kyrgyzstan

417.36

44617.82

Uzbekistan

1226.92

124914.73

Russia

6783.68

656760.54

United States of America

4453.16

458836.39

Australia

4120.75

368159.06

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

4860.9

481268.41

Brazil

1021.46

953118.81

Republic of South Africa

2526.6

267467.72

China

1186.22

109542.7

Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China

184.29

16723.14

Philippines

278.61

28344.69

Switzerland

1470.02

145035.48

Canada

1398.88

132316.32

Mexico

2557.6

233513.81

Türkiye

1115.84

99250.42

Japan

149.89

15586.09

Zimbabwe

12.2

1133.44

Germany

1062.49

95859.22

Spain

692.15

73156.09

Sweden

38.16

4099.74

Italy

296.48

31249.34

Romania

48.12

4960.59

To note, the country's gold imports include semi-finished products such as gold bars, wires, profiles, plates, sheets, and strips with a thickness exceeding 0.15 millimeters, excluding any backing materials.

