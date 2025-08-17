403
European presidents want to back Trump’s efforts to solve Ukraine’s war
(MENAFN) European leaders expressed on Saturday their willingness to support US President Donald Trump’s efforts to advance peace discussions regarding Ukraine.
According to reports, a joint statement issued after Trump briefed European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Portuguese President António Costa.
The statement welcomed Trump’s initiative “to stop the killing in Ukraine, end Russia's war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace.” It also referenced his remark that "there's no deal until there's a deal," underscoring that the next phase must involve “further talks including President Zelenskyy, whom he (Trump) will meet soon.”
The leaders added: "We are also ready to work with President Trump and President Zelenskyy towards a trilateral summit with European support."
They further stressed the necessity for Ukraine to have strong security assurances, saying, "We are clear that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We welcome President Trump's statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees."
Finally, the statement emphasized that Ukraine’s military capabilities and partnerships with other nations should not face any restrictions.
