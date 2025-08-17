Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hundreds murdered in India, Pakistan following flash floods

Hundreds murdered in India, Pakistan following flash floods


2025-08-17 04:49:44
(MENAFN) Severe rainfall and flash floods struck regions of India and Pakistan on Friday, killing more than 280 people and leaving hundreds missing, officials reported. Rescue teams evacuated roughly 1,600 people from mountainous districts in both countries.

In India, a powerful cloudburst hit the village of Chasoti in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, claiming 46 lives and destroying homes, government buildings, temples, a bridge, a market, and vehicles. By Friday, the death toll had risen to 60, with about 75 people reported missing. The area, a key access point to a high-altitude Hindu shrine, saw its annual pilgrimage suspended.

The flooding quickly spread into Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, displacing thousands and injuring dozens. Emergency services rescued around 2,000 tourists trapped by flash floods and landslides, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered further evacuations.

This disaster follows another Himalayan tragedy on August 5 in Uttarakhand, India, where flash floods killed five people and left at least 68 missing, including 24 Nepali nationals.

MENAFN17082025000045015687ID1109937970

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search