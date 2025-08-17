403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hundreds murdered in India, Pakistan following flash floods
(MENAFN) Severe rainfall and flash floods struck regions of India and Pakistan on Friday, killing more than 280 people and leaving hundreds missing, officials reported. Rescue teams evacuated roughly 1,600 people from mountainous districts in both countries.
In India, a powerful cloudburst hit the village of Chasoti in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, claiming 46 lives and destroying homes, government buildings, temples, a bridge, a market, and vehicles. By Friday, the death toll had risen to 60, with about 75 people reported missing. The area, a key access point to a high-altitude Hindu shrine, saw its annual pilgrimage suspended.
The flooding quickly spread into Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, displacing thousands and injuring dozens. Emergency services rescued around 2,000 tourists trapped by flash floods and landslides, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered further evacuations.
This disaster follows another Himalayan tragedy on August 5 in Uttarakhand, India, where flash floods killed five people and left at least 68 missing, including 24 Nepali nationals.
In India, a powerful cloudburst hit the village of Chasoti in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, claiming 46 lives and destroying homes, government buildings, temples, a bridge, a market, and vehicles. By Friday, the death toll had risen to 60, with about 75 people reported missing. The area, a key access point to a high-altitude Hindu shrine, saw its annual pilgrimage suspended.
The flooding quickly spread into Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, displacing thousands and injuring dozens. Emergency services rescued around 2,000 tourists trapped by flash floods and landslides, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered further evacuations.
This disaster follows another Himalayan tragedy on August 5 in Uttarakhand, India, where flash floods killed five people and left at least 68 missing, including 24 Nepali nationals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment