Zelensky demands additional sanctions on Russia

2025-08-17 04:30:44
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has called for stronger sanctions against Russia if a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin does not take place. The statement came after Zelensky spoke with Trump on Saturday, following the US-Russia summit in Alaska, which Ukraine did not attend.

Trump described his Alaska talks with Putin, centered on ending the Ukraine conflict, as “warm,” claiming the leaders “agreed on a lot” and are “pretty close to the end” of the war, though he emphasized that Ukraine must consent to any peace deal. He also confirmed he would participate in a potential three-way summit if it occurs, while the Kremlin stressed that conditions for such a meeting must first be met.

Zelensky highlighted sanctions as an effective measure, urging they be strengthened if Russia avoids negotiations or attempts to circumvent a fair resolution to the war. UK and EU leaders supported this stance, affirming their readiness to maintain and intensify pressure on Russia until a just and lasting peace is achieved.

The Ukrainian president also reiterated that Kiev must be included in all discussions about its territory and future, while seeking security guarantees from Europe and the US. Trump has indicated that Ukraine’s security may not involve NATO, while Moscow continues to demand Ukrainian neutrality, demilitarization, denazification, and recognition of Russian-held regions. Zelensky is scheduled to meet Trump in Washington on Monday, with a trilateral summit potentially following shortly after.

