Hospitality Management Holding Offers Budget-Friendly Summer Stays Across UAE, KSA, And Jordan

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) unveiled two separate limited-time summer offers across its portfolio of hotels in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, providing travellers with exceptional value on accommodations and dining.

Super Summer Saver Offer:

Guests can book stays at participating HMH managed hotels for just AED/SAR 99 or JOD 57, enjoying comfortable accommodations in prime locations throughout the summer season.

Breafast @1 Offer:

For just 1 AED/SAR/JOD per person, travellers can add a full breakfast to any existing room reservation, featuring a selection of freshly prepared dishes and beverages.

“These separate summer promotions demonstrate our commitment to delivering outstanding hospitality at accessible price points,” said Haytham Abdelaziz, Chief Operating Officer of HMH.“Guests can choose to enjoy our special room rates, add breakfast at an incredible value, or combine both offers for maximum savings.”

The limited-time offers are available at HMH-managed properties across all three markets. Travelers are encouraged to book early at hmhhotelgroup to secure these special rates, as availability may be limited. As a leading hotel management company in the Middle East, HMH operates a diverse collection of properties recognized for their strategic locations, quality service, and value-driven hospitality solutions.

For bookings and more information visit our website hmhhotelgroup