Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UNRWA: One Million Women And Girls In Gaza Are Facing Mass Starvation, Violence, And Abuse

2025-08-17 04:10:20
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) NEW YORK /PNN/

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warned that one million women and girls in the Gaza Strip are facing mass starvation, violence, and abuse.

“Women and girls are forced to adopt increasingly dangerous survival strategies, such as venturing out in search of food and water at extreme risk of being killed,” UNRWA said in a post on X.

The agency called for the lifting of the siege and the entry of humanitarian aid at scale, and urged an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.



