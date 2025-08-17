UNRWA: One Million Women And Girls In Gaza Are Facing Mass Starvation, Violence, And Abuse
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warned that one million women and girls in the Gaza Strip are facing mass starvation, violence, and abuse.
“Women and girls are forced to adopt increasingly dangerous survival strategies, such as venturing out in search of food and water at extreme risk of being killed,” UNRWA said in a post on X.
The agency called for the lifting of the siege and the entry of humanitarian aid at scale, and urged an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment