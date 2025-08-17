Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korea Foils Over 9,200 Cyberattacks in 2025


2025-08-17 03:48:55
(MENAFN) South Korea’s military repelled over 9,200 cyberattacks in the first six months of 2025 — a staggering 44.7% surge from the same period last year, according to local reports citing data obtained by Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the main opposition People Power Party.

The figures, shared with media on Sunday, show that 9,193 attempts were aimed at breaching the military's official websites, with an additional 69 email-based intrusions. The South Korean military confirmed that “all cyberattacks were blocked and that no damage was inflicted,” Yu’s office stated.

The attempted infiltrations represent a significant escalation compared to previous years: 6,146 cases in 2021, 4,943 in 2022, 6,805 in 2023, and 6,401 in 2024.

South Korea’s Cyber Operations Command told Yu’s office that the attacks likely originated from North Korea, citing patterns in IP routing data. “We cannot precisely identify the actors behind the cyber intrusion attempts, but it is presumed that the majority were conducted by North Korea in light of correlations between the countries where the routing IP addresses are located and the IPs used for intrusion attempts,” the command said, withholding further technical specifics.

Rep. Yu issued a stark warning about the rise in digital threats. The “fact that cyber intrusions targeting our military’s internet network marked an all-time high is actually a grave warning sign,” he said, emphasizing the potential consequences. “Only one intrusion of the military network can cause fatal damage to the command-and-control system as well as critical information assets.”

He called on the armed forces to strengthen cybersecurity defenses, step up training for personnel, and carry out regular simulation drills to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

MENAFN17082025000045017169ID1109937804

