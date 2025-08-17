403
Pakistan’s floods result in hundreds of fatalities, missing people
(MENAFN) Severe rains and sudden flooding struck India and Pakistan on Friday, leaving more than 280 people dead and hundreds unaccounted for, according to official statements from both governments. Rescue teams managed to evacuate roughly 1,600 residents from mountainous districts on each side of the border.
The disaster followed a powerful cloudburst on Thursday in the village of Chasoti, located in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region. That event killed at least 46 people and caused widespread destruction. Reports noted that the deluge washed away a temporary market, a community kitchen, a security checkpoint, 16 homes, several government offices, three temples, four water mills, a 30-meter bridge, and multiple vehicles. By Friday, the regional chief minister reported the death toll had climbed to 60, with around 75 still missing.
The flooding then spread northward and across into Pakistan after heavy, sudden rains triggered more devastation. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was among the worst-hit areas, where dozens were injured and thousands forced from their homes. Emergency services reported rescuing some 2,000 stranded tourists from landslides and flash floods. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered full-scale evacuations for both visitors and local residents affected by the disaster.
In India, officials announced the suspension of the annual pilgrimage to a high-altitude Hindu shrine, as Chasoti—one of the key access points—was among the hardest hit. The pilgrimage, which began on July 25 and was scheduled to finish on September 5, has now been halted due to the destruction.
